    • October 7, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Make Kepa Arrizabalaga Transfer Decision Amid Lazio Interest

    Chelsea would look to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent basis rather than on loan if he were to leave the club, according to reports.

    The 27-year-old has re-found his confidence in west London after being brought back into the setup by Thomas Tuchel. He has already made three appearances for the Blues this season, keeping two clean sheets. 

    Kepa has been linked with a move away but his heavy price-tag and wages have deterred clubs off of the Spaniard, with Lazio, now under the management of former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, reportedly keen.

    Kepa is reportedly a 'dream' for Sarri, who would also be 'willing to work' with the Italian once again following their time at Chelsea together.

    However a deal would be difficult. The Italian side would need Chelsea to pay half of his wages if a loan deal was to be agreed. 

    And as per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Chelsea ‘would prefer to find a club interested in buying the Basque player immediately and definitively’. 

    This makes a loan move extremely unlikely, especially if Lazio are unable to afford all of Kepa's wages. 

    From recent performances, Tuchel and Chelsea will gladly keep Kepa on the books as his form heads on an upwards trajectory. 

