Report: Chelsea Make Romelu Lukaku 'Number One Target' Ahead of Erling Haaland

Chelsea have made Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku the club's 'number one' target this summer, according to reports.

It had previously been reported that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was the Blues' 'main priority' but this has now changed.

As per Sun Sport, Chelsea have identified Lukaku as their number one striker target.

The news comes as Inter Milan have rejected a bid of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso from Chelsea for Lukaku.

Inter Milan do not need to sell players this summer, after Achraf Hakimi departed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Sipa USA

It has previously been reported that Lukaku is 'almost untouchable' in Italy this summer, with the club not considering anything below €120 million.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to add a striker to his side, who won the Champions League last season, and Lukaku has been identified as the new main target ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Haaland.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

