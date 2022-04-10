Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Make Move for Arsenal Youngster Khayon Edwards Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea have approached Arsenal Under-18's star Khayon Edwards over a summer transfer, according to reports.

The Blues are unable to conclude any transfer activity due to sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich but with the Club set to be sold, Chelsea are planning for the summer and beyond.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have made contact with Edwards ahead of a potential summer transfer.

imago1001521733h

Arsenal are reportedly 'still fighting' to tie down their star youngster as the Blues are waiting to pounce upon a change of ownership.

Thomas Tuchel's side are set to be taken over in May as a deadline of April 14 has been set for final bids to be submitted to Raine Group, in charge of the sale.

Edwards has 17 goals and six assists in 22 games this season at all levels, impressively getting a goal every game in the U18s Premier League. 

imago1009078892h

Brighton, Southampton and Leeds are also interested in signing the youngster, who is yet to sign his first professional deal at 18-years-old.

A number of German clubs have also been reportedly interested in taking the forward abroad.

A source close to Edwards states that he grew up supporting Chelsea but will make a decision based on the best decision for his footballing development rather than sentimental factors.

He could leave on a free transfer but a fee would likely be settled as compensation to Arsenal for their 'development costs'.

Chelsea have produced a wealth of attacking stars from their academy in recent years with Tammy Abraham and Armando Broja the most recent successes.

