Report: Chelsea Make Official Bid for Saul Niguez Amid Manchester United Interest

August 24, 2021
Report: Chelsea Make Official Bid for Saul Niguez

The midfielder could be on his way to London.
Chelsea have made an official bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard has been told he can leave the La Liga club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Saul is set to leave Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have now made an official bid.

The Blues had opened talks for Saul 'days ago' and now there is an official bid on the table. The deal will be a loan with an option to buy if the 26-year-old decides to join Chelsea.

However, Manchester United have also asked for the midfielder as the Blues face competition from their Premier League rivals.

It was previously reported that Saul has been offered to Chelsea on loan with an option to buy set at in between £34 million and £40 million.

With N'Golo Kante's injury concerns and the mass amount of games that the Blues will play this season, Saul could come in on a temporary move.

However, it was reported earlier that Manchester United were 'beating Chelsea' in the race for the Spaniard.

It remains to be seen as to where Saul would prefer to move.

What Thomas Tuchel said on his squad amid potential new additions

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have," said Tuchel. "It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic (against Arsenal) and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America."

