Report: Chelsea Make Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Erling Haaland

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Make Player-Plus-Cash Offer to Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland

Smart or stupid?
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have submitted a bid to Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland, according to a report.

Haaland, 20, is a wanted man this summer - Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been linked with the Norwegian.

Dortmund want to keep hold of their prized asset this year ahead of his £68 million release clause next summer following his 41 goals in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign.

sipa_33350909

The German side are reluctant to let him go this summer but could be convinced if a 'crazy' offer comes in. Chelsea have been exploring ways of trying to facilitate a deal, with Haaland reported to be open to a switch to the Champions League winners.

A new report from Italian-based journalist Ekrem Konur claims that Chelsea have placed an offer for Haaland. It is made up of €70 million plus Tammy Abraham in exchange for Haaland.

An extremely low offer considering Haaland's valuation sits around the £150 million mark. Chelsea are yet to hear back from Dortmund, as per the report

sipa_33390891

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33350868 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Erling Haaland

sipa_33748448
News

Cesc Fabregas: N'Golo Kante Has a 'Dark Side' in Football

sipa_33567431
News

'Do Your Best & Win Titles' - N'Golo Kante Makes Chelsea Admission Ahead Of Next Season

sipa_33430425 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Crystal Palace Interested In £15M Move for Conor Gallagher

1003136757
Euro 2020

Southgate: Ben Chilwell Didn't Deserve to Be Left Out Of England Squad vs Croatia

sipa_33748448
News

What N'Golo Kante Likes Doing During Football Off-Season

sipa_33748437
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Tuesday 15 June

1003126650
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Monday 14 June: Gilmour & Azpilicueta Both Unused Substitutes