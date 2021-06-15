Report: Chelsea Make Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Erling Haaland

Chelsea have submitted a bid to Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland, according to a report.

Haaland, 20, is a wanted man this summer - Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been linked with the Norwegian.

Dortmund want to keep hold of their prized asset this year ahead of his £68 million release clause next summer following his 41 goals in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

The German side are reluctant to let him go this summer but could be convinced if a 'crazy' offer comes in. Chelsea have been exploring ways of trying to facilitate a deal, with Haaland reported to be open to a switch to the Champions League winners.

A new report from Italian-based journalist Ekrem Konur claims that Chelsea have placed an offer for Haaland. It is made up of €70 million plus Tammy Abraham in exchange for Haaland.

An extremely low offer considering Haaland's valuation sits around the £150 million mark. Chelsea are yet to hear back from Dortmund, as per the report

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

