Report: Chelsea Make 'Powerful Offer' for Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

Chelsea are in contact over the signing of Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, according to reports in Spain.

The 22-year-old has impressed this season, becoming one of the first names on Barcelona's team sheet under Xavi.

And as per Sport via Sport Witness, Chelsea have made a 'powerful offer' for the defender ahead of a potential summer transfer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The report continues to state that Thomas Tuchel's side are in contact for the signing for the summer window as they look to the player as Antonio Rudiger's replacement.

The Blues have ‘already made an approach’ and have made it known they are willing to offer more than double what is currently on the table from Barcelona.

However, they will face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool if they are to pursue a deal.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It has been reported that Barcelona are looking to sign Chelsea trio Christensen, Rudiger and Azpilicueta ahead of summer moves, and Araujo could make the switch in the opposite direction.

Chelsea will need to make defensive signings if they are to let any of their current side leave at the end of the season when their contracts are up.

It was previously reported that Araujo would consider joining Chelsea if his contract renewal demands were not met by Barcelona.

Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Araujo could join him in the summer if Chelsea are serious about bringing the La Liga pair to the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube