Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Make 'Powerful Offer' for Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

Chelsea are in contact over the signing of Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, according to reports in Spain.

The 22-year-old has impressed this season, becoming one of the first names on Barcelona's team sheet under Xavi.

And as per Sport via Sport Witness, Chelsea have made a 'powerful offer' for the defender ahead of a potential summer transfer.

imago1009639933h

The report continues to state that Thomas Tuchel's side are in contact for the signing for the summer window as they look to the player as Antonio Rudiger's replacement.

The Blues have ‘already made an approach’ and have made it known they are willing to offer more than double what is currently on the table from Barcelona.

Read More

However, they will face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool if they are to pursue a deal.

imago1009639994h

It has been reported that Barcelona are looking to sign Chelsea trio Christensen, Rudiger and Azpilicueta ahead of summer moves, and Araujo could make the switch in the opposite direction.

Chelsea will need to make defensive signings if they are to let any of their current side leave at the end of the season when their contracts are up.

It was previously reported that Araujo would consider joining Chelsea if his contract renewal demands were not met by Barcelona.

Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Araujo could join him in the summer if Chelsea are serious about bringing the La Liga pair to the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009639933h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make 'Powerful Offer' for Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

15 minutes ago
imago1009634632h
News

'We Worked Really Hard' - Edouard Mendy Reacts to African Cup of Nations Success With Senegal

45 minutes ago
imago1006808208h
News

Report: Chelsea to Pay Damages to Four Former Players Amid Racist Bullying Allegations in 1990's

1 hour ago
imago1009634632h
News

"Edouuuuuu" - Chelsea Stars Congratulate Edouard Mendy for African Cup of Nations Triumph With Senegal

2 hours ago
imago1009642356h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Eder Militao in Their 'Future Plans' Amid Transfer Links

3 hours ago
imago0008614043h
News

John Terry Responds to Wayne Rooney's Surprising Chelsea Admission

3 hours ago
imago1009559440h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Mason Mount Returns to Light Training Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-Final

3 hours ago
imago1009312147h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Need to Sell N'Golo Kante to Sign Declan Rice

4 hours ago