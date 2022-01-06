Report: Chelsea Make Sergino Dest Approach as Barcelona Set Asking Price

Chelsea 'will go with everything' to try to sign Barcelona defender Sergino Dest this month, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is currently considering his full-back options in January after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery, while Reece James has been sidelined for two months with a hamstring tear.

They have tried to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon but that has been refused. Lucas Digne has been an option looked at by the Blues with the Frenchman expected to depart in January.

Dest has been another option linked with Chelsea this month as they continue to assess their options with still over three weeks to go in the winter window.

As per Sport in Spain, Barcelona have now set an asking price of at least €20 million for the defender to interested clubs.

It has put Chelsea on alert after it was claimed they made an approach to the Spain side to learn the conditions of what is needed to acquire the USMNT star this month.

Barcelona are believed to be willing to negotiate the fee amid their asking price. Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have both show recent interest in the full-back.

What Chelsea decide to do in the market this month remains unclear. It will become clearer as the window heads into the middle and end of its dealings. For now, Tuchel is handling his squad well despite the constant disruption.

But with the injuries continuing to affect Chelsea, signings are surely needed this month.

