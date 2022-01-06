Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Make Sergino Dest Approach as Barcelona Set Asking Price

Chelsea 'will go with everything' to try to sign Barcelona defender Sergino Dest this month, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is currently considering his full-back options in January after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery, while Reece James has been sidelined for two months with a hamstring tear. 

They have tried to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon but that has been refused. Lucas Digne has been an option looked at by the Blues with the Frenchman expected to depart in January.

imago1008211762h (6)
imago1007904789h
imago1008890749h

Dest has been another option linked with Chelsea this month as they continue to assess their options with still over three weeks to go in the winter window.

As per Sport in Spain, Barcelona have now set an asking price of at least €20 million for the defender to interested clubs. 

Read More

It has put Chelsea on alert after it was claimed they made an approach to the Spain side to learn the conditions of what is needed to acquire the USMNT star this month. 

imago1007681240h

Barcelona are believed to be willing to negotiate the fee amid their asking price. Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have both show recent interest in the full-back. 

What Chelsea decide to do in the market this month remains unclear. It will become clearer as the window heads into the middle and end of its dealings. For now, Tuchel is handling his squad well despite the constant disruption.

But with the injuries continuing to affect Chelsea, signings are surely needed this month

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007678993h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Sergino Dest Approach as Barcelona Set Asking Price

46 seconds ago
imago1008573574h (1)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

28 minutes ago
imago1007904789h
Transfer News

Report: Lucas Digne Wants Chelsea Move Amid Newcastle United, West Ham & Leicester Interest

58 minutes ago
imago1007603890h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup

1 hour ago
imago1007511003h
News

Official: Thomas Tuchel Nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award for 2021

1 hour ago
imago1008793209h
News

Official: Mason Mount Nominated for December's Premier League Player of the Month Award

2 hours ago
imago1008894027h
News

'Done Everything They Can' - Romelu Lukaku Praises Chelsea Teammates For Helping Him Settle at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

3 hours ago