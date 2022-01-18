Report: Chelsea & Man City Hold 'Strong Interest' in West Ham Star Declan Rice

Chelsea and Manchester City are both strongly interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been admired by top clubs for a long period of time now following his impressive rise at West Ham under David Moyes.

Rice has gone on to captain the Hammers to become one of their key assets as they eye European qualification. But with that comes interest.

Chelsea were keen on Rice when Frank Lampard was in charge, and now they continue to target the England international with Thomas Tuchel at the helm.

As per the Telegraph, they are joined by Manchester City in holding 'strong interest' in Rice this summer.

West Ham have a valuation of over £100 million, a figure Moyes believes was a bargain last summer as no club opted to match their demands.

"There was a bargain to be got with Declan (in the summer) at £100 million. That bargain is now gone," admitted Moyes back in October 2021.

His current contract at the London Stadium runs until June 2024. But West Ham do have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

Moyes spoke on Rice's future on the turn of the New Year insisting there is no panic at the club amid heavy interest from the top Premier League clubs.

He said: "Well, Declan's under a long contract here, under a long length of contract. So from that point of view we've not got a big panic on.

"We will keep Declan as long as we possibly can, we've no intentions of selling him. If we ever had to, I've said already many, many times what it would be - shoot to the moon.

"Overall he's done a great job. Hopefully he keeps driving the team on and I hope we continue to add good players to play with and around Declan.

"My job is to keep building the club and build this level up and getting Declan players around him who are of a similar level and capable of playing at a really high level."

