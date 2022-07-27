Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Doesn't Want To Sell German Ace Timo Werner

The 26-year-old has been rumoured to be looking for a way out since struggling for appearances last season.

With the new addition of Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling to Stamford Bridge, it is likely that the German will find a place on the starting 11 even more difficult.

Raheem Sterling

Despite the player seemingly wanting a way out, according to the German magazine Kicker, the Blues boss doesn't want to lose the attacker.

Tuchel is reportedly against the idea of the forward leaving the club. This is despite rumoured interest from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The coach's state of mind may be down to the loss of Belgian target man Romelu Lukaku. The former Everton striker has been loaned out back to Inter Milan after his return to the Premier League was very disappointing.

Romelu Lukaku

The centre forward's exit may have spurred the manager to retain as many players as possible. The summer transfer window started with an exodus of defenders, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and their is evidence that other players are looking for the door.

Chelsea find themselves in a precarious position where more players are going out than are coming in.

Read More Chelsea News

Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Kounde To Barcelona - What Does It Mean For Chelsea?

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

‘Callum Wilson Is Better’ - Pundit Slams Newcastle United Target Timo Werner

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Presnel Kimpembe
Transfer News

‘Fits the Bill’ - Pundit on Why Chelsea Should Sign PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Billy Gilmour
Transfer News

‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ - Pundit Issues Billy Gilmour to Everton Claim

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Set To Leave Chelsea For AC Milan

By Melissa Edwards5 hours ago
Eve Perisset
Match Coverage

Women's Euro 2022 Semi-Final: Germany v France| How to Watch Chelsea Star

By Melissa Edwards11 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing Offer For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith13 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Transfer Of Wesley Fofana Would Be 'Extremely Difficult' This Summer

By Stephen Smith14 hours ago