Report: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Doesn't Want To Sell German Ace Timo Werner

The 26-year-old has been rumoured to be looking for a way out since struggling for appearances last season.

With the new addition of Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling to Stamford Bridge, it is likely that the German will find a place on the starting 11 even more difficult.

Despite the player seemingly wanting a way out, according to the German magazine Kicker, the Blues boss doesn't want to lose the attacker.

Tuchel is reportedly against the idea of the forward leaving the club. This is despite rumoured interest from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

The coach's state of mind may be down to the loss of Belgian target man Romelu Lukaku. The former Everton striker has been loaned out back to Inter Milan after his return to the Premier League was very disappointing.

The centre forward's exit may have spurred the manager to retain as many players as possible. The summer transfer window started with an exodus of defenders, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and their is evidence that other players are looking for the door.

Chelsea find themselves in a precarious position where more players are going out than are coming in.

