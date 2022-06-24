Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel has Held Positive Talks With Manchester City and England Winger Raheem Sterling Over a Move to Chelsea

According to reports, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has had positive conversations with Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling in regards to a move to Chelsea.

The Blues have been linked with the 27 year-old since it was revealed that City would be interested in selling him this summer.

Sterling has only one year left on his current contract and instead of letting him leave for free next summer, City would like a deal to be completed this transfer window.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Sterling is one of many attacking options that Chelsea are looking at signing this summer but it appears that Tuchel's side have prioritised him as their main senior signing this summer.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with Sterling however it seems that the appeal of Tuchel's style of play, as well as Champions League football, is edging the 27 year-old more towards Chelsea.

IMAGO / Focus Images

According to reports, Chelsea may be able to negotiate a deal between £35-£45 million instead of the initial £65 million that Manchester City had valued the Englishmen at.

It will come down to Sterling to decide his future as it will depend on footballing opportunities and with Chelsea needing some knew attacking players, Sterling could be a marquee signing for Tuchel.

