Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel has Held Positive Talks With Manchester City and England Winger Raheem Sterling Over a Move to Chelsea

According to reports, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has had positive conversations with Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling in regards to a move to Chelsea. 

The Blues have been linked with the 27 year-old since it was revealed that City would be interested in selling him this summer. 

Sterling has only one year left on his current contract and instead of letting him leave for free next summer, City would like a deal to be completed this transfer window. 

Raheem Sterling

Sterling is one of many attacking options that Chelsea are looking at signing this summer but it appears that Tuchel's side have prioritised him as their main senior signing this summer. 

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with Sterling however it seems that the appeal of Tuchel's style of play, as well as Champions League football, is edging the 27 year-old more towards Chelsea. 

Raheem Sterling
Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to reports, Chelsea may be able to negotiate a deal between £35-£45 million instead of the initial £65 million that Manchester City had valued the Englishmen at. 

It will come down to Sterling to decide his future as it will depend on footballing opportunities and with Chelsea needing some knew attacking players, Sterling could be a marquee signing for Tuchel. 

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

imago1012045466h
News

News: Chelsea Boss Emma Hayes Receives OBE At Buckingham Palace

By Connor Dossi-White12 minutes ago
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Would Prefer to Sign Matthijs De Ligt Over Jules Kounde

By Finn Glowacki41 minutes ago
imago1011925940h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest In Atletico Madrid Winger Yannick Carrasco

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Kepa Arrizabalaga
News

Report: Spain Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Speaks out About His Chelsea Future

By Finn Glowacki3 hours ago
Tuchel cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Promised Up To Six Summer Signings By New Chelsea Owners

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle United Have Made a Formal Inquiry to Chelsea About Striker Armando Broja

By Finn Glowacki5 hours ago
Raphinha Leeds
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea are Serious About Putting Together an Offer for Leeds United's Raphinha

By Finn Glowacki7 hours ago
Fran Kirby
Match Coverage

England Vs Netherlands: How To Watch| Women’s Friendly| Catch Up On Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards20 hours ago