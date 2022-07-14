Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Would Not 'Rule Out' Signing A Striker But Defense Is 'Priority'

With the future of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo unresolved and Chelsea said to be interested, Thomas Tuchel provided an update on the club's current transfer plans.  

It is not exactly a secret that Chelsea struggled for goals from their forwards last season. With Romelu Lukaku back on loan in Italy, the Blues could potentially be in the market for a striker, but any move for someone like Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

While in America taking part in Chelsea's pre-season tour, Thomas Tuchel was asked about his plans for the rest of the window. The German manager stated that he couldn't 'rule out' bring a striker in but that defense is clearly the current priority in the market.

Chelsea have been linked to wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the past but it does not appear a move for him is imminent based on these quotes. With the arrival of Raheem Sterling, the West London club may be more willing to wait out the market for another forward.

Kalidou Koulibaly

It is hardly a surprise Tuchel feels the need to prioritize defense. Having seen multiple defenders depart and others clamor for a move, the German will want to get new defenders in as soon as possible to acclimate them before the season starts.

Kalidou Koulibaly
Ian Maatsen Chelsea Under21
Frenkie de Jong
Presnel Kimpembe
Armando Broja Chelsea
Raheem Sterling
Reece James
Raheem Sterling
