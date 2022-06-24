Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Would Prefer to Sign Matthijs De Ligt Over Jules Kounde

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would prioritise signing Netherlands and Juventus defender Mattihjs De Ligt over France and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. 

According to reports, Tuchel sees De Ligt as more of a personal signing and Kounde as more of a club signing. 

De Ligt Juventus

According to Sky Sports Italia, De Ligt is seen as Chelsea's number one defensive target due to a deal for Kounde seeming difficult to complete.

Kounde has been linked with a move to Chelsea for over a year now and has been interested in joining the Premier League side so personal terms aren't seen to be an issue. 

However his club, sevilla, value their 22 year-old French defender in the region of £65 million which Chelsea belive is too high. Additionally, becuase of the recent changes made by owner Todd Boehly to the board room, Kounde and his agent could be more enclined to joining Barcelona.

Jules Kounde

Because of these issues, Chelsea and Tuchel have turned their attention to Juventus and Netherlands defender De Ligt. 

Also 22, the Dutchman has two years left on his current contract although he does have a £103 million release clause. Despite this however, the Italian club could be willing to listen to offers within that region. 

Additionally a deal would come down to Tuchel who views De Ligt as a better defesive option which could help to fill the gaps left by the departing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

