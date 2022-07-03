Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea, Manchester United, And Tottenham Look To Battle It Out For Atletico Madrid Defender Jose Gimenez

Three of the big six Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez. 

According to Diario AS, The Spanish club is aware of the numerous Premier League clubs that would like to sign the Uruguayan. Therefore the club has suggested that they would be open to hearing offers if the price is right. 

The 27-year-old has been linked to Premier League clubs in the past, with English champions Manchester City almost triggering the Uruguayan's release clause back in 2020. 

Gimenez has spent nine seasons at the Spanish club making 247 appearances in the process. During that time, the 27-year-old managed to win five trophies including the Europa League, two Spanish Leagues, the Super Cup, and one Spanish Cup. 

The Uruguayan has made a name for himself and has gathered plenty of European experience under the current Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone. 

After the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea has the intention of trying to sign two replacement centre-backs to strengthen their back line for the upcoming season.  

Chelsea is yet to put pen to paper for any defender this transfer window however have made enquires for the likes of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, Dutch defender Matthjis De Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe from PSG, and former Blue Nathan Ake. 

The asking price is currently unknown for the Uruguayan but Chelsea will need to be aware of the competition around for the signature of Gimenez.

