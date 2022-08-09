Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea May Be Forced Into Laying Off Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea's transfer window has been a turbulent ride for supporters and as we countdown the final month, there still may be one more departure in the works. 

Ethan Ampadu has spent the majority of his Blues career on loan and after a successful 2021/22 spell at Serie A side Venezia, the young defender is beginning to weigh up his options. 

Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu in action for Venezia.

The 21-year-old failed to make the matchday squad for Chelsea's opening fixture against Everton, and it's resulted in the growing speculation around his future and whether that includes a permanent, or temporary move away from West London. 

The latest report from journalist Adam Newson has claimed that the Wales international is set to hold talks with the club over his future in the coming days because he wants to be playing regular football ahead of the Qatar World Cup this winter. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu in the air for Wales during their UEFA Nations League match versus Netherlands.

This update comes after an expected loan offer from Empoli came in for the Welshman, via Nizaar Kinsella, but the Blues are currently reluctant to sanction his exit until they have secured a replacement of their own. 

The clock to sign that player continues to tick down, with the window scheduled to close on 1 September, so fans can look forward to some movement very soon. 

Read More Chelsea News

Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set Their Sights On Memphis Depay

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Marcos Alonso 'Getting Closer' To Joining Barcelona

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Kepa
News

Two Years Ago Chelsea Signed Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga As He Nears An Exit

By Kieran Neller13 hours ago
Conor Coady
Features/Opinions

Opinion: New Everton Signing Could Have Resolved Chelsea's Transfer Woes

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago
Benjamin Šeško
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Šeško Is Set To Join German Side RB Leipzig

By Connor Dossi-White15 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Prioritizing' Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith16 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
News

One Pundit Has Questioned if Chelsea Needed to Sign Marc Cucurella This Summer

By Charlie Webb17 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ace Callum Hudson-Odoi Attracts Suitors From Across Europe

By Kieran Neller18 hours ago