Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea May Explore A Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo In January

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea May Explore A Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo In January

Chelsea may explore a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo as his Manchester United career looks to come to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the topic of conversation on nearly all media publications since he refused to play for Manchester United and left the stadium before the final whistle against Spurs, but Chelsea may look to take advantage of that.

Chelsea are known to have interest in Ronaldo, and Todd Boehly's interest in the player ultimately led to the end of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea career.

The blue's could reignite their interest in January, and give Ronaldo a way out of Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea could be ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a way out of Manchester United.

According to Kevin Palmer, Chelsea may reignite their summer interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, and attempt to sign the Manchester United striker in January. Ronaldo's Manchester United future does not look secure at the moment, and Chelsea could offer him a way out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Todd Boehly wants that superstar signing, and with Chelsea not having the most options up front, Cristiano Ronaldo could end up being a target for Chelsea in the window.

Manchester United would prefer Cristiano Ronaldo join a club outside of England.

Manchester United would prefer Cristiano Ronaldo join a club outside of England.

The story of course could be a Jorge Mendes media spin, but Chelsea's interest from the summer is likely to have carried over, and the club may definitely make a move for him in January.

Manchester United are likely to prefer Ronaldo join a club outside of England, but may just want to get the Portuguese striker off their books once and for all to end the negative atmosphere surrounding him and the club.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Ivan Toney
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Urged To Make A Move For Ivan Toney

By Dylan McBennett
Alessandro Bastoni
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Ready To Bid For Chelsea Target Alessandro Bastoni

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: PSG Want To Hijack Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Trevoh Chalobah
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Trevoh Chalobah Has Relaunched His Chelsea Career

By Dylan McBennett
imago1017000956h
Match Coverage

Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Player Ratings As Chelsea Draw 1-1 With Manchester United

By Melissa Edwards
Casemiro Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester United's Casemiro Levels Late On To Rescue A Point Against Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Jorginho Chelsea vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Jorginho Scores Late Penalty Against Manchester United

By Owen Cummings