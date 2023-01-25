Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea May Explore A Loan Signing For The Midfield

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea may now explore a loan signing in midfield after Brighton raised their price tag for Moises Caicedo and Benfica refused to negotiate under £105million for Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are still searching for a midfielder to make the squad stronger this month, but the market for top quality midfielders is now getting thinner and thinner.

Brighton rose their asking price for Moises Caicedo to £100million yesterday as they now refuse to lose their star man in January, and Benfica will not sell Enzo Fernandez for less than £105million.

Chelsea may now explore short-term options this month, and could even try and sign a player on loan.

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Enzo Fernandez in January.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea may now start to explore some stop gap options in midfield this month and may look to do a loan deal.

Fabrizio Romano said yesterday that Chelsea could look to bring in a surprise midfielder in the final days of the window in what would be a Denis Zakaria type signing.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez now look out of the question in January and a summer move for either player is now the most likely outcome.

Amadou Onana

Chelsea could explore a move for Amadou Onana.

In terms of loan deals for Chelsea there has been no names suggested as of yet. Amadou Onana could be an interesting player due to his links to a move away from Everton.

Chelsea will be discussing the possibility internally and the player if they do end up trying to sign one is expected to become more clear in the coming days.

It is a blow for the club that Brighton rose their price for Caicedo and Benfica won't lower their for Enzo, but they are still adamant on signing a midfielder this month.

