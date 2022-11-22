Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea May Have To Pay Mason Mount £300k-a Week In New Contract

Chelsea may end up having to pay Mason Mount a lot of money.

Talks are ongoing between Chelsea and Mason Mount over a new contract, and an agreement is expected to be reached despite interest from clubs around Europe. Chelsea are confident.

Negotiations are expected to resume after the World Cup, where Mount is performing well for England. The club and the representatives will aim to get the deal done after the tournament concludes.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea may end up having to pay Mason Mount a fee in or in excess of around £300k-a week to tie him down to a new deal at the club, as they look for the player to commit his long term future.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are players that will be expected to be paid this amount of money when they join new clubs, and Mount and his representatives are expected to use that as a reference point.

Mount is expected to sign the contract, but there is interest in the player from other clubs around Europe. Liverpool and Juventus have an interest in Mount, but it is felt that he will sign a new deal at Chelsea.

Chelsea view him as a pivotal part of the future at the club, and do not want to lose him, but they will have to pay up to keep him.

