Report: Chelsea May Look to Agree Deal With Jules Kounde Before Summer

Chelsea may aim to secure a deal with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde before the summer months so as to avoid competition in transfer window, according to reports.

The French defender was close to signing for the Blues in the summer but in the end, a conflict of interests over his price tag stopped the youngster from moving to London.

Since the beginning of the season however, Chelsea have continued to pursue their interest, after it is speculated that several Blues defenders may leave.

imago1008604056h

As per Matt Law, speaking on the London is Blue Podcast, he believes Thomas Tuchel may be keen to agree some sort of deal with Sevilla to sign Kounde ahead of a queue of other clubs who are currently waiting for summer.

Read More

“I think there's a very good chance Chelsea will try and do Koundé and get some sort of agreement in place before the summer because I think they will be worried of a summer auction on him.”

With Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all out of a contract at the end of the 2021/22 season, the Blues are keen to bolster their defensive strengths, in anticipation of several exits.

imago1008604075h

Azpilicueta and Christensen have been strongly linked with moves to Barcelona, while Rudiger spent a lot of time linked with a move to Real Madrid.

More recently, however, it has looked as though Rudiger may stay in west London and retain his place alongside Thiago Silva at centre-back.

