Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea May Look To Sign A Winger In January

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Report: Chelsea May Look To Sign A Winger In January

Chelsea may look to sign a winger in the January transfer window.

A winger is something Chelsea believe is needed at the club, especially due to the fact some of their current options on the wing are deemed to be moving on from the club in January or the summer.

The goals have not been flying in front the Blue's, and a winger could help create more than is currently being scored at the club. There have been a number of targets, and the club could move for one in January.

Midfield and defence is more of a priority, but a winger could still be signed.

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard could be a wing target in January.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea could look to sign a winger in the January transfer window, despite midfield and defence being identified as more of a priority for the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In terms of wingers for Chelsea, there have been a number of players already linked with the club, and they will likely be on a potential list of wingers they could sign.

Rafael Leao is the main target, but he could be difficult to sign in January, which may leave a summer move more likely.

Martin Terrier

Martin Terrier is another reported wing target for Chelsea.

The most likely signing on the wing in January could be Leandro Trossard from Brighton. The links have been strong and the player is keen.

If Chelsea are to sign any winger in January it is more than likely going to be Leandro Trossard, or even French target Martin Terrier.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Declan Rice

By Stephen Smith
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Not Favorites' For Jude Bellingham

By Stephen Smith
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer 'Complicated'

By Stephen Smith
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Belgium Vs Canada

By Luka Foley
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Remains An Option For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not Interested In Signing Denis Zakaria Permanently

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interest Could Turn Head Of Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech And Christian Pulisic Wanted By Two Italian Clubs

By Dylan McBennett