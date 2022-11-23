Report: Chelsea May Look To Sign A Winger In January

A winger is something Chelsea believe is needed at the club, especially due to the fact some of their current options on the wing are deemed to be moving on from the club in January or the summer.

The goals have not been flying in front the Blue's, and a winger could help create more than is currently being scored at the club. There have been a number of targets, and the club could move for one in January.

Midfield and defence is more of a priority, but a winger could still be signed.

Leandro Trossard could be a wing target in January. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea could look to sign a winger in the January transfer window, despite midfield and defence being identified as more of a priority for the club.

In terms of wingers for Chelsea, there have been a number of players already linked with the club, and they will likely be on a potential list of wingers they could sign.

Rafael Leao is the main target, but he could be difficult to sign in January, which may leave a summer move more likely.

Martin Terrier is another reported wing target for Chelsea. IMAGO / PanoramiC

The most likely signing on the wing in January could be Leandro Trossard from Brighton. The links have been strong and the player is keen.

If Chelsea are to sign any winger in January it is more than likely going to be Leandro Trossard, or even French target Martin Terrier.

Read More Chelsea Stories