Report: Chelsea May Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

There is a belief that Chelsea could move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Moises Caicedo is not expected to be at Brighton for much longer, and Chelsea are one of the clubs reportedly hoping to take the Ecuadorian away from the seaside club.

Graham Potter brought Caicedo into the Premier League, and it now seems he wants to bring him to Stamford Bridge to play for Chelsea. Any deal will likely depend on the clubs pursuit of Enzo Fernandez and how that ends.

Caicedo has also been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea may move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, there is a belief that Chelsea could move for Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Graham Potter is a massive fan of the player.

Caicedo has been linked with a move away from Brighton since he broke into the first-team under Potter. Brighton are said to want around £70million for the midfielder.

Despite recent rumours, Liverpool have not opened talks with Caicedo as of yet. There is definite interest there, and Liverpool tend to do their business outside of the public eye.

Newcastle also have an interest as Dan Ashworth, formerly of Brighton, has wanted Caicedo at the club since he joined.

Brighton are unlikely to allow Caicedo to leave in January. Chelsea are currently in talks with Enzo Fernandez and if they can agree a January deal for the midfielder, Caicedo will likely go elsewhere.

If not, a summer move is certainly something that could happen between Chelsea and Moises Caicedo, and it's one to keep an eye on.

