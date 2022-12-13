Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea May Push For Rafael Leao In January

Chelsea may push to sign Rafael Leao in January.

Rafael Leao has been reported to have turned down the latest contract offer from AC Milan, and does not want to extend his current deal past 2024.

Chelsea have been monitoring Leao for some time, and are paying close attention to the current situation regarding his contract. Leao is a priority target for Chelsea.

The Blue's could make a move for the AC Milan winger in January if he continues to refuse contract offers.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea could push for Rafael Leao in January if they sense an opportunity to do so. This may rely on his contract situation with Milan.

Leao has been a main target for Chelsea since the summer when they lodged a £70million bid for the winger at the end of the window. This was refused by the Italian club.

Milan are said to want a fee of around €100million to sell Leao, and are currently unwilling to sell him for anything less than that fee.

Chelsea are thinking of signing a striker after Armando Broja's injury, so it will be interesting to see whether this interferes with their pursuit of Leao.

AC Milan will continue to push for the winger to sign a new contract at the club, and it's certainly not out of the question yet. Chelsea will pay attention in the event he doesn't.

