Report: Chelsea May Reignite Interest In Ousmane Dembele Next Summer

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

Chelsea could try again for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele next summer.

Ousmane Dembele has been a player of interest for Chelsea for a long time now, and next summer may be no different as reports are circulating that the Blue's may try again for the French winger in the summer.

Dembele has regained some form for Barcelona in recent weeks, and has been the club's standout player in some games. Chelsea are looking for a winger to bolster the forward line, and Dembele could fit the bill.

Barcelona may be looking to offload players to make money next summer, and Dembele could end up being one of those players.

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Chelsea could reignite their interest in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele next summer, after a failed attempt to sign the player last summer.

Dembele has a release clause of €50million that will activate next June, and that is certainly a fair fee for a player of the quality of Ousmane Dembele. It could be a deal Chelsea feel is definitely interesting.

Ousmane Dembele would be a great addition for Chelsea.

Chelsea will be looking for forwards in the coming months, and if Dembele can prove the fitness problems that previously hampered him are behind him, he is as good as any winger on the planet.

Barcelona are likely to sell some players next summer, and the French international could be one of those players. It is a deal to keep an eye on.

