Report: Chelsea May Try For Edson Alvarez In January

Edson Alvarez very nearly signed for Chelsea in the final days of the summer transfer window, but his passage was blocked in the end by Ajax. The club had already lost too many players and would not allow Alvarez to leave.

Chelsea had well documented interest, and bid around £50million for the Mexican in the window. Ajax rejected the bid, but interest has remained from the Blue's since that day.

Todd Boehly said he would be back for Edson Alvarez in the summer.

Chelsea could attempt to sign Edson Alvarez in January. IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports via PYS, Chelsea may return for Edson Alvarez of Ajax in January after missing out on him in the summer.

Alvarez is a player the club like a lot and believe he can be a valuable asset to the team going forward. The midfield is a priority in January, and Alvarez is one of the main targets.

Todd Boehly vowed in the summer that he would come back to try to sign Alvarez at the end of the window, and January could be the ideal time for that to happen.

Edson Alvarez would be willing to join Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Shots

Chelsea have other targets for the midfield position, but Alvarez is a realistic option. The player is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, so personal terms will not be a problem.

Ajax may be more willing to allow Alvarez to leave having had time to prepare for his exit, and it could certainly be a deal Chelsea feel they can complete.

