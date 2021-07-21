Report: Chelsea Member of Staff Tore Andre Flo Makes Encouraging Erling Haaland Admission

A member of Chelsea's staff has tipped Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland to succeed at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Blues have made the 20-year-old their top transfer target this summer, as the addition of the Norway international to the star-studded dressing room could seriously strengthen Chelsea's attacking outlets as they look to build on their Champions League triumph by gunning for domestic glory.

The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75 million which will become active next year.

The west London side are reportedly tabling a 'big offer' to test Dortmund's resolve to keep hold of their talisman, with reports suggesting that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been 'promised' a huge transfer budget by Roman Abramovich ahead of the new campaign.

(Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

In an interview with Bookmakers.co.uk, Tore Andro Flo, whose official role at the club is Loan Player Technical Coach, said: "I don’t think he (Haaland) would have much problem adapting to English football," as quoted by The Sun.

Andro Flo, who spent three years at Chelsea and won the FA Cup and UEFACup Winners’ Cup during his spell in west London, has no doubts over the fact that his fellow Norwegian will get up to speed with the English game, should he decide to seal a blockbuster switch to the Blues this summer.

The 48-year-old added: “The culture over in England is quite similar and the way of living for someone coming from Norway would be quite easy, or at least it was for me. We all already speak the language (English) quite well, so there should be no problem there.

"Obviously, on the pitch, it can be much tougher because it’s a very tough league, tougher than any other in the world I think. That is the biggest challenge for players coming from Scandinavia. But then, that’s a challenge for most players coming to the Premier League from other countries.”

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images

However, despite Chelsea's desire to land the young forward this summer, recent reports suggest it is extremely unlikely that Haaland will leave Dortmund ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Nevertheless, Roman Abramovich is ready to leave no stone unturned in his pursuit of the former Red Bull Salzburg man, with Chelsea preparing to test the German club's resolve to keep hold of their talisman with a sensational bid worth £135 million.

The Leeds-born centre-forward's entourage will take some convincing though, with reports mentioning that Haaland is in 'no hurry' to leave, with his friends and advisers believing that another year in the Bundesliga will help his development.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

