Report: Chelsea Met With Agent Of Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei

It is very apparent that Chelsea are looking to bolster their youth ranks this summer, with recent reports stating they have met with the agent of another target.

In addition to strengthening their starting eleven and general depth, the Blues have also replenished their youth sides this summer. This combined with their academy is a huge positive for the club and they are looking to add another talent to this pool: Cesare Casadei.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Aged just 19, the Italian has played a starring role for Inter Milan's youth sides, having joined the club in 2018. Many clubs have vied for his signature, with recent reports heavily linking Chelsea to the young midfielder.

Calcio Mercato's Pasquale Guarro detailed the Blues' pursuit of Casadei. Having been linked to him in the past, they seem to be stepping up their interest based on this report.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Casadei has recently hired a new agent by the name of Paolo Busardò in the hopes of sorting his future out. This particular agent has been the intermediary in many negotiations between Inter and Chelsea, which could help move the transfer of Casadei along.

His agent also reportedly met with Chelsea hierarchy recently in Milan, where the future of his client was surely discussed. New owner Todd Boehly has been keen to bring in exciting youth prospects this summer and Casadei would certainly fit this bill.