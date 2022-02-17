Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher Could Cause Spanner in The Works for Declan Rice Swoop

Chelsea's interest in incorporating Conor Gallagher into their plans for next season could hamper the European champions' push to sign Declan Rice in the summer, according to reports.

Gallagher has been at Chelsea since the age of eight but has still never made a senior appearance for his boyhood club, having been sent out on various loan spells away.

This season, under Patrick Vieira's tutelage at Crystal Palace, the 22-year-old has impressed fans, scoring seven goals in 21 Premier League appearances.

imago1009803431h

As reported by the Evening Standard, Conor Gallagher will be thrust straight into Chelsea's first-team plans from the summer onwards.

This decision could cast some doubt on their pursuit of midfielders Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni after the pair have been linked with a move to west London for some time now.

Read More

Gallagher has impressed Blues manager Thomas Tuchel hugely already this season with various reports stating that the German tactician is 'looking forward to working' with Gallagher come summer time.

Also, despite Declan Rice's desire to join Chelsea being one of the worst-kept secrets in football, his price tag seems at the moment like an insurmountable object.

imago1009776070h

West Ham manager David Moyes sent a warning to the European champions recently stating they will have to spend big money to acquire him.

"I said in the summer that I thought Declan Rice was £100million. That was the sales, that was cheap, that was your chance to get Declan Rice cheap."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009793704h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher Could Cause Spanner in The Works for Declan Rice Swoop

1 minute ago
imago0049654861h
News

'I Want to Be on The Pitch' - Petr Cech Gives Verdict on Chelsea Club World Cup Win

31 minutes ago
imago0014852212h
News

Petr Cech Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta After He Completed Trophy Haul With Club World Cup

59 minutes ago
imago1009803431h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Hugely Impressed' & 'Convinced' to Hand Conor Gallagher Chelsea Chance

1 hour ago
imago1008938281h
News

Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Named Quotidien Sportsman of the Year

2 hours ago
imago1009792415h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Discussed Borna Sosa Transfer in January Amid Arsenal & Tottenham Interest

2 hours ago
imago1009795445h
News

Report: Chelsea Players Miss Out on UEFA Super Cup & Club World Cup Financial Bonuses

3 hours ago
imago1009779571h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Key to Improvement at Chelsea

3 hours ago