Report: Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher Could Cause Spanner in The Works for Declan Rice Swoop

Chelsea's interest in incorporating Conor Gallagher into their plans for next season could hamper the European champions' push to sign Declan Rice in the summer, according to reports.

Gallagher has been at Chelsea since the age of eight but has still never made a senior appearance for his boyhood club, having been sent out on various loan spells away.

This season, under Patrick Vieira's tutelage at Crystal Palace, the 22-year-old has impressed fans, scoring seven goals in 21 Premier League appearances.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As reported by the Evening Standard, Conor Gallagher will be thrust straight into Chelsea's first-team plans from the summer onwards.

This decision could cast some doubt on their pursuit of midfielders Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni after the pair have been linked with a move to west London for some time now.

Gallagher has impressed Blues manager Thomas Tuchel hugely already this season with various reports stating that the German tactician is 'looking forward to working' with Gallagher come summer time.

Also, despite Declan Rice's desire to join Chelsea being one of the worst-kept secrets in football, his price tag seems at the moment like an insurmountable object.

IMAGO / Action Plus

West Ham manager David Moyes sent a warning to the European champions recently stating they will have to spend big money to acquire him.

"I said in the summer that I thought Declan Rice was £100million. That was the sales, that was cheap, that was your chance to get Declan Rice cheap."

