Report: Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic Unsure Of Future At Club

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is unsure of his future at the club.

Mateo Kovacic has been a shining light at the club in recent times, especially in the last two games. Kovacic changed the game against Manchester United on Saturday, and opened the scoring against RB Salzburg last night.

The Croatian has been carrying an injury, but has still been performing for the club, and many Chelsea fans believe he is their best midfielder at the minute.

Kovacic however is unsure of his Chelsea future, and is considering his options at the moment.

Mateo Kovacic celebrating v RB Salzburg

Mateo Kovacic is unsure of his future at the club.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea midifelder Mateo Kovacic is unsure of his future at the club, and is considering his options in terms of what to do in the future.

Kovacic is one of many players who had these feelings when Thomas Tuchel was the manager of the club, and his mind still has not been made up since Graham Potter took over.

The Croatian's game time has had to be managed due to a knee injury he is carrying, but Potter does seem to have a lot of fate in the midfielder.

Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea want to tie Mateo Kovacic down to a new deal.

Kovacic's contract runs out in two years, and the club themselves are keen to tie him down to another deal in order to keep him at the club. The midfielder is weighing up his options.

Chelsea are keen to bring in two midfielders, and the player's they bring in could affect where Kovacic views himself at the club.

