Report: Chelsea Midfielder Saúl Linked With Barcelona

November 20, 2021
Report: Barcelona Considering Summer Move for Chelsea Outcast Saul Niguez

Author:

Saúl Ñíguez, currently on loan at Chelsea, has been linked with Xavi's Barcelona squad in a possible summer 2022 move, according to reports.

The 26-year-old moved from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea on transfer deadline day and has since accumulated a total of two league appearances for the Blues.

With many fans disappointed with his involvement at Stamford Bridge, there has been a lot of speculation as to his departure from the club.

As per MARCA, via Sport Witness, there have been rumours in Catalonia that Saúl could be an option for Xavi at Barcelona in the summer of 2022 when his season-long loan with Chelsea is up.

The Spaniard is also reportedly aware that his decision to move to Chelsea was 'perhaps wrong', considering his lack of game time.

He is, however, happy that he decided to make the move as he knows how much a stint in the English league could add to his game and he plans to stay in London until the end of his loan.

Saúl had previously, reportedly, targeted the November international break as a chance for him to revive his Chelsea career.

Despite having faced criticism from the fans, Thomas Tuchel was happy with Saúl in his recent performance against Southampton in a tough Carabao Cup tie.

"Was a good match, a huge step in the right direction for him," Tuchel said after the match. "I am happy.

"We thought maybe he would be struggling with the intensity at the 70th minute but he got better and better, had chances and shots. We thought let’s keep him and give him the minutes. It was a good step for him."

