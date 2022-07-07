Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko's Representatives In Milan To Meet Regarding Player's Future

Tiemoue Bakayoko's future lies away from Stamford Bridge and his agents wish to clarify the club's plans for him, with a meeting planned in the next few days in Milan. 

As he nears the end of his Chelsea contract, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is in search of his next club. His representatives have reportedly traveled to Milan to meet with AC Milan regarding their client.  

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Daniele Longo of Calcio Mercato reported the latest on the future of the French midfielder today. As stated above, Longo has reported that one of the 27-year-old's representatives has traveled to Milan with plans of meeting the club's hierarchy in the coming few days. 

The player still has a year remaining on his Chelsea loan deal with Milan but his representatives are hoping to reach an agreement on the player's long-term future. There is an option to buy at the end of his loan, a figure that Milan may be attempting to bring down.  

Bakayoko cover 1

Since arriving from Monaco with a hefty price tag and high expectations, the Frenchman has struggled to sustain consistency. A lackluster debut season in England has been followed by numerous loans away from the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both Bakayoko and Chelsea see his future elsewhere and this reported meeting may bring an end to his tenure shortly.  

Read More Chelsea News

Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
reece-james-wilfried-zaha-chelsea-vs-crystal-palace-2019-20_2u9l1puhx2m0163e8psud5sw1
News

England International and Chelsea Star Reece James' New Number Revealed

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
imago1012265002h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Loanee Tiémoué Bakayoko Wanting To Leave Serie A side AC Milan

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Is Ready To Offer £30 Million To Chelsea Target Kalidou Koulibaly

By Connor Dossi-White8 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Media

‘Real Excitement’ - Pundit Believes Chelsea Should Replace Romelu Lukaku With Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis8 hours ago
Udinese
News

News: Chelsea Announce Another Pre-Season Fixture To Play Italian Side Udinese After Their American Tour

By Connor Dossi-White10 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

By Connor Dossi-White10 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

By Stephen Smith12 hours ago