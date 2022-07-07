Report: Chelsea Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko's Representatives In Milan To Meet Regarding Player's Future

Tiemoue Bakayoko's future lies away from Stamford Bridge and his agents wish to clarify the club's plans for him, with a meeting planned in the next few days in Milan.

As he nears the end of his Chelsea contract, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is in search of his next club. His representatives have reportedly traveled to Milan to meet with AC Milan regarding their client.

Daniele Longo of Calcio Mercato reported the latest on the future of the French midfielder today. As stated above, Longo has reported that one of the 27-year-old's representatives has traveled to Milan with plans of meeting the club's hierarchy in the coming few days.

The player still has a year remaining on his Chelsea loan deal with Milan but his representatives are hoping to reach an agreement on the player's long-term future. There is an option to buy at the end of his loan, a figure that Milan may be attempting to bring down.

Since arriving from Monaco with a hefty price tag and high expectations, the Frenchman has struggled to sustain consistency. A lackluster debut season in England has been followed by numerous loans away from the club.

Both Bakayoko and Chelsea see his future elsewhere and this reported meeting may bring an end to his tenure shortly.

