Report: Chelsea Midfielder Tino Anjorin Set For Loan To Huddersfield Town

With new players set to both come in and return from loan, Chelsea are in the process of securing loan moves for their youth players, with one set to return to a Championship side imminently. 

After spending the latter half of last season there, recent reports state that young Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin has agreed a move to spend next season on loan with Huddersfield Town.

anjorin 1

On Thursday evening, Nizaaar Kinsella provided an update on where the young Englishman will be playing next season. Following a successful loan last season, Anjorin is set to spend next season on loan with the Terriers. 

Kinsella mentions that many other Championship sides were interested, as well as clubs overseas, but the player preferred a familiar environment in the form of a return to Huddersfield. 

Tino Anjorin

The 20-year-old will now undergo a medical and, should that be completed without hiccup, he will complete the formalities to make the loan move official. Anjorin recently made a 45-minute cameo during the Blue's preseason fixture in Las Vegas.

This loan move will help the midfielder to develop in the hopes of breaking through to Chelsea's first team. He will have seen players like Mason Mount and Reece James do this after a successful loan and will be hoping he can do the same. 

Armando Broja

Kinsella finishes by mentioning that, while there is interest in both Armando Broja and Levi Colwill, manager Thomas Tuchel has urged the pair to 'hold off' on deciding their future. 

