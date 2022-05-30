Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Moroccan was previously linked with a move to London last summer but opted to join the French side when departing Inter Milan.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Hakimi ahead of the transfer window.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Thomas Tuchel is set to rebuild his squad with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could be set for moves to Barcelona.

When asked about rebuilding his squad this summer, Tuchel said: "Players are going out. We are rebuilding.

"This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what."

Hakimi was reportedly 'thrown back' by the Blues last summer before joining PSG, where he has had a tough time off the field.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Therefore, Chelsea are monitoring his situation this summer and could make a move for the Moroccan if he becomes available

It was thought that if Chelsea brought Hakimi in last summer, it would allow Reece James to move into the back three - where he has featured on occasion this season.

This possibility could be explored instead of the Blues bringing in another central defender in the summer but it remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the wing-back in Paris.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube