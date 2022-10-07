Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative

Chelsea are monitoring Alessandro Bastoni as an alternative to Josko Gvardiol.

Josko Gvardiol has been a player on the list of Chelsea for a long time, but they may have to turn elsewhere in their pursuit of a new centre-back. The Croatian could stay put at Leipzig, and Chelsea's pursuit of Christopher Nkunku is a stop gap in terms of negotiations.

Chelsea will certainly be in the market for a centre back this coming summer. Thiago Silva is not getting any younger, and a player like him has to be replaced sooner rather than later with a top quality centre-back.

Alessandro Bastoni could be that man for Chelsea.

Chelsea are interested in Alessandro Bastoni.

According to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea are monitoring Alessandro Bastoni as an alternative to Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is a player who Chelsea have interest in, but Chelsea's negotiations with Christopher Nkunku may cause problems.

Leipzig are unlikely to want to negotiate two players to Chelsea of such high quality, and are themselves reluctant to lose Gvardiol next summer. The German club believe they can keep the defender until at least 2024.

Chelsea could make a move for Alessandro Bastoni.

Chelsea had a bid turned down for Gvardiol in the summer, but are yet to make a bid for Alessandro Bastoni. The London club will face competition from Manchester United, but it is not expected to be stern as United already have a left footed centre-back in the shape of Lisandro Martinez.

It's a player to keep an eye out for in terms of Chelsea.

