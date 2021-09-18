September 18, 2021
Report: Chelsea 'Monitoring' Declan Rice's Situation At West Ham

Chelsea are continuing to monitor Declan Rice's contract situation at West Ham, according to reports.

The 22-year-old current deal in east London runs until 2024, but the Hammers have the option to extend by a further year. 

Rice has been offered fresh terms by the club on two separate occasions this year amid interest from across the Premier League, but he has rejected both of them. 

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all shown interest in the England international, with the latter believed to have made Rice a 'top priority' for next summer

The Guardian have released a fresh report claiming all three clubs are monitoring the situation, with it 'feeling unlikely' that West Ham will be able to refuse a 'massive offer' for the midfielder. 

West Ham have a valuation of around £100 million for Rice which is thought to be the reason why Chelsea were put off during the summer transfer window, instead opting to sign Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy from Atletico Madrid.

Rice was claimed to be 'unhappy' with West Ham over their high valuation, but the saga over his future is likely to resurface in January, if not next summer when one further year trickles off his contract. 

Chelsea have showed interest in other midfield duo of Aurelien Tchouameni of AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham

