Report: Chelsea 'Monitoring' Jude Bellingham Amid Claims Man Utd Are Leading Race

Chelsea are among several Premier League clubs monitoring the status of 'in demand' Jude Bellingham according to reports, amid claims that Manchester United are winning the race.

The Birmingham born 18-year-old signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 after having such an impact at Birmingham City that they retired his number 22 shirt.

The England star saw out last season with the German club amongst stars like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

SIPA USA

Fabrizio Romano spoke on The United Stand to state that all top English clubs are, at present, monitoring Jude Bellingham's situation.

It had previously been reported that Manchester United were winning the race for the youngster, having already laid down sufficient groundwork before his move to Germany.

Apparently, Sir Alex Ferguson had given Bellingham a tour of the United training ground early last year.

A source close to both parties said the following: "United may have lost out last year when he moved to Germany, but the ground work they put in has made a lasting impression on Jude and his family.

SIPA USA

"They were really impressed with the effort United made and the respect they were shown by everyone at the club.

"Meeting Sir Alex Ferguson was the icing on the cake."

Bellingham became both the youngest Englishman to play at any major tournament and the youngest of any nationality to play at a European Championship when he came on in England's 1-0 win against Croatia at Euro 2020.

The latter of those two records however, was broken by Poland's Kacper Kozlowski a mere six days later.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube