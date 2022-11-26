Report: Chelsea Monitoring Lyon Right-Back Malo Gusto

Chelsea are looking to sign a right-back to provide competition for Reece James, and Lyon right-back Malo Gusto is a player they believe could do just that.

Malo Gusto is a 19-year old right-back who plays for Lyon in France, and is becoming a highly rated talent among top clubs in the football world. Manchester United also have an interest.

Chelsea want a new right-back, and Malo Gusto is one of the player's they have on their list.

Chelsea are monitoring Malo Gusto from Lyon. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are monitoring Lyon right-back Malo Gusto, and could be interested in bringing the French full-back in to provide competition for Reece James.

The club have been interested in bringing in a right-back, and the injury to Reece James recently showcased how much they really need some cover in the position.

Manchester United have interest in Gusto too, and with Aaron Wan-Bisakka set to leave the club on loan in January, they will be looking to sign a right-back.

Manchester United are also following Malo Gusto. IMAGO / PanoramiC

Gusto made his debut for Lyon in 2021 against Saint-Etienne, and has grown as a player since then. Chelsea could be getting a gem if they decide to move for him.

Nothing is imminent as of yet, but there is certainly interest from Chelsea. They will have to be quick due to Manchester United's interest, but Malo Gusto is a player to watch out for in regards to Chelsea.

