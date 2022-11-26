Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Lyon Right-Back Malo Gusto

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Report: Chelsea Monitoring Lyon Right-Back Malo Gusto

Chelsea are monitoring and scouting Lyon right-back Malo Gusto.

Chelsea are looking to sign a right-back to provide competition for Reece James, and Lyon right-back Malo Gusto is a player they believe could do just that.

Malo Gusto is a 19-year old right-back who plays for Lyon in France, and is becoming a highly rated talent among top clubs in the football world. Manchester United also have an interest.

Chelsea want a new right-back, and Malo Gusto is one of the player's they have on their list.

Malo Gusto

Chelsea are monitoring Malo Gusto from Lyon.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are monitoring Lyon right-back Malo Gusto, and could be interested in bringing the French full-back in to provide competition for Reece James.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The club have been interested in bringing in a right-back, and the injury to Reece James recently showcased how much they really need some cover in the position.

Manchester United have interest in Gusto too, and with Aaron Wan-Bisakka set to leave the club on loan in January, they will be looking to sign a right-back.

Malo Gusto

Manchester United are also following Malo Gusto.

Gusto made his debut for Lyon in 2021 against Saint-Etienne, and has grown as a player since then. Chelsea could be getting a gem if they decide to move for him.

Nothing is imminent as of yet, but there is certainly interest from Chelsea. They will have to be quick due to Manchester United's interest, but Malo Gusto is a player to watch out for in regards to Chelsea.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Poland
World Cup

WATCH: Piotr Zielinski Opens The Scoring For Poland Against Saudi Arabia

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Lionel Messi
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Argentina vs Mexico

By Dylan McBennett
Kylian Mbappe & Antoine Griezmann
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch France vs Denmark

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic & Kieran Trippier
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: England vs USA Player Ratings

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell On The Verge Of Becoming New Chelsea Director

By Dylan McBennett
Ecuador
World Cup

WATCH: Enner Valencia Equalises For Ecuador Against The Netherlands

By Dylan McBennett