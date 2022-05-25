Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea 'Monitoring' Man City Winger Raheem Sterling as Thomas Tuchel Handed £200M Transfer Budget

Chelsea are 'monitoring' the situation of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports. 

The Blues are set to be taken over by Todd Boehly in the coming days, with an announcement said to be imminent. 

Both the Premier League and UK Government have given their approval for the sale of the west London side to occur, just three months after Roman Abramovich revealed he was selling the club after 19 years as owner. 

imago1011439340h

The Guardian are reporting that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is 'monitoring' Sterling at City, who were crowned Premier League Champions on Sunday evening.

He only has one year left on his contract in the blue half of Manchester, and 'could seek a new challenge' in his career.

Sterling has already made over 300 appearances in the top flight of English football, having previously played for Liverpool before making his move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2015.

With Boehly set to seal his takeover at Chelsea in the coming days, reports have revealed that he is set to hand Tuchel a transfer budget of £200 million for the summer window.

imago1012056576h

He will also be informed that the majority of the budget will be spent on the squad's defence, with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving this summer.

Jules Kounde, who was linked with a move to the Blues last year and has a verbal agreement with the club, could be the first signing of the window when Boehly arrives in west London.

imago1012248417h
