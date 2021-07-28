Report: Chelsea 'Monitoring' Midfield Duo Declan Rice and Aurélien Tchouaméni

Chelsea are continuing to monitor midfielders Declan Rice and Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is yet make any new summer signings however Marcus Bettinelli is set to sign on a free transfer later this week.

However, the Chelsea boss is also eyeing new additions in the midfield, as per the latest report.

The Guardian report that Tuchel has told the Chelsea board that he wants another central midfielder this summer.

Tuchel has made his demands already this summer and has targeted Rice of West Ham and Monaco's Tchouaméni as possible options.

He wants to build a squad that will challenge for the Premier League title next season, however West Ham are keen to keep hold of Rice this summer.

Chelsea have won both of their opening two games of pre-season, however Tuchel is ready to make decisions over his squad and the futures of individual players'.

"We need these games to analyse and judge our players and to make decisions about the best next steps for them," said Tuchel following Chelsea's 2-1 win over Bournemouth. "There is now a training group of 28 or 29 in training which is huge.

"We have more coming back in the near future so we have to make decisions and it’s good to learn during matches because we need to judge them on a fair basis and impressions on games, this is better than in training."

