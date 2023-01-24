Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro

Chelsea are currently in the process of trying to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon, with a second bid expected in the next couple of hours. Despite that, they still have their eyes on Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

The favourites in the race at the minute for the defender is Tottenham Hotspur, who are trying to sign the player for a fee below his €45million release clause. Spurs are confident in doing so.

Chelsea are keeping a watchful eye on the situation.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea are keeping an eye on Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon.

Chelsea are not currently expected to try and hijack the deal for Porro as they have their own priority in Malo Gusto but could be interested in a deal if that falls apart.

Porro is expected to be a Spurs player by the end of January with the club confident they can agree a deal for below the €45million release clause.

The former Manchester City defender is open to the move back to England having never made a senior appearance for City during his time at the club.

Chelsea are currently focused on Malo Gusto and a new bid is expected to be sent to Lyon for the player in the next few hours. Porro is not currently a priority for Chelsea, but a player they are interested in and are continuing to keep an eye on.

