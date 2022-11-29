Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Monitoring The Situation Of Milan Skriniar

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

A centre-back is certainly a position Chelsea believe will help them as they look to push back into the challenging pack in the Premier League, and they may sense an opportunity with Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar was set to be signing a new contract with Inter Milan, but there has been a bit of a stutter in negotiations, and Chelsea may try to take advantage of the situation as they search for a new defender.

The Serbian defender may be open to a move, after he nearly left the club in the summer.

Milan Skriniar

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Milan Skriniar and his new contract with Inter Milan, as the club sense a potential opportunity to swoop in.

Inter are trying to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar, as they have been for a while, but there admittedly doesn't seem to be the desired amount of progress made on the deal so far on the deal.

Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar nearly left Inter Milan for PSG in the summer.

Skriniar nearly left Inter for PSG in January, so the suggestion would be he is still open to a possible move away. Chelsea will be hoping that is the case.

There is nothing imminent at this moment, but it is certainly a situation that is being watched and scouted by Chelsea. It would not be a surprise to see some progress made on the situation after the World Cup.

