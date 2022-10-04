Report: Chelsea Monitoring The Situation Of Moises Caicedo
Moises Caicedo is a wanted man this summer, and he could be wanted by former manager Graham Potter to help bolster the Chelsea midfield. Caicedo has a fabulous break out season under Potter last season, and has gained the attention of several big clubs.
Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all have an interest in the Ecuadorian midfielder, who Graham Potter has previously stated would be worth more than €100million if any club was to try and sign him, that may come back to haunt him as Chelsea manager.
Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield, and Caicedo could be an answer.
According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The player had a superb season last year under Graham Potter, and could join ex-team mate Marc Cucurella at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are of course pre-occupied with the transfer of Christopher Nkunku which is nearing closer and closer, but they have midfield on their mind, and Caicedo is one of the best around.
They will have to fight off interest, especially from Liverpool and Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster a weakening midfield, and Manchester United have had long standing interest in Moises Caicedo.
He will certainly be a name on the list in January, although as seen in the past Brighton are strict negotiators and are unlikely to sell in until summer.
