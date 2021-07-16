Report: Chelsea Monitoring Three Centre-Back Options to Bolster Defence This Summer

Chelsea have placed three centre-backs on their wishlist this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are looking to add strength to their defence after securing Champions League glory last term, with there being uncertainty around the future of Antonio Rüdiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen at Stamford Bridge.

Erling Haaland and Declan Rice remain the west London outfit's top targets ahead of what could be a title-challenging season, but the club are adamant on recruiting a world-class defender to solidify their backline ahead of the new campaign.

(Photo by Richard Long/News Images/Sipa USA)

According to The Daily Express, Chelsea's three-man defender wishlist features Real Madrid's Raphaël Varane, Brighton's Ben White and Bayern Munich's Niklas Süle, who could all be on the move this summer.

The recent departures of academy graduate duo Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi to AC Milan and Crystal Palace respectively mean that Thomas Tuchel's side need to add significant cover at the heart of defence as they aim to challenge on all fronts next term.

White, 23, has been heavily linked with a switch to Arsenal, but Chelsea's rivals have had two bids rejected for the England international, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / Pressinphoto)

Manchester United are currently leading the race to land Varane, who is looking for a new challenge after a ten-year trophy-laden spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern star Niklas Süle has been rumoured to be on Tuchel's radar for months, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea pursue their interest in the Germany international, who is entering the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Sevilla's Jules Koundé has also been named as an option, with Chelsea looking to kick on from their European success by competing on the domestic front.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube