Report: Chelsea Monitoring Vitor Roque From Athletico Paranaense

Chelsea missed out on Endrick this week to Real Madrid, with the player citing the reason as Madrid showing more urgency in the deal. The Blue's will hope this new Brazilian superstar doesn't feel the same.

Vitor Roque is a 17-year old centre-forward who plays for Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, and he is another of the brilliant young talents Brazil have produced in recent years.

Chelsea are hoping they can convince Vitor Roque to come to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are monitoring the progress of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. IMAGO / Fotoarena

According to Globo in Brazil, Chelsea are monitoring 17-year old striker Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense.

Chelsea have changed their recruitment plans since the new owners took over and have heavy focus on youth and signing players that can improve the clubs future.

Roque would be a perfect example of that at 17-years of age. The Brazilian signed for Athletico Paranaense from Cruzeiro in April of this year for a fee of €4.7million, but they will be expected to make major profit off his next sale.

A number of clubs are interested in Vitor Roque. IMAGO / Fotoarena

In 51 career games so far Roque has scored 14 goals and contributed to seven assists, which is extremely impressive for player of his age. He can also play anywhere across the frontline.

Chelsea just have interest for now alongside PSG, Barcelona and of course Real Madrid. Nothing concrete of advanced, but he is a player Chelsea are watching.

