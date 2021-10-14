Report: Chelsea 'Monotoring' Inter Milan Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic Amid PSG Interest

Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to reports.

The Blues could make a move for the Croatian next summer, who would be available on a free transfer.

As per Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Chelsea along with PSG are looking to sign the midfielder on a free transfer.

The Blues would be willing to make a move for the Croatian if he refuses to sign a contract extension with the Italian club but Pari Saint-Germain could also try and tempt the midfielder to Paris.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were willing to offer a 'hefty' package to Brozovic, who has been on their radar for quite some time.

His current contract is set to expire next summer, with the Blues believed to be eyeing a move for him should he not extend his stay in Milan.

However, it was also reported that Brozovic wants to stay at his current side as both parties work towards a new deal for the primarily defensive midfielder.

Chelsea already have an abundance of talent in their midfield options. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho recently picked up UEFA awards for their outstanding performances, with Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also featuring for Thomas Tuchel's side this season. Saul Niguez is spending the season on loan in London too, and could make a deal difficult for Brozovic if he stays net season.

