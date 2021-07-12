Report: Chelsea 'Most Active' in Pursuit of Barcelona Star Antoine Greizmann

Chelsea have been named as the club most active in the race to land Barcelona forward Antoine Greizmann this summer, according to reports.

The Blaugrana have been put under immense pressure owing to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the club's gross debt nearing a staggering amount of €1.2 billion.

With the club looking to trim their wage budget by offloading a series of star players to tie Lionel Messi down till 2023, the France international has emerged as one of the favourites to depart the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to Spanish outlet Sport via Sport Witness, Chelsea have been the 'most active' side in the race to land the 30-year-old, who is currently one of the highest earners in Catalonia.

It has further been stated that several clubs have vested their interest in securing the services of the World Cup winner, including his former employers Atlético Madrid, with whom he won the La Liga title in 2014.

Moreover, Barcelona are hanging their hats on a loan switch for the ex-Real Sociedad star, as club officials believe that they cannot earn a significant amount from the sale of the striker, who has three years left on his current deal with the La Liga giants.

Barcelona would prefer to sell Griezmann to a club outside Spain, and the club are in 'full favour' of sanctioning a loan move if the buyer club are willing to pay his entire wages.

However, it has also been mentioned that Griezmann prefers a return to Atlético, who have explored the possibility of a swap deal involving Saúl Ñíguez and their former star - a deal which will prove difficult to broker for economic reasons.

Chelsea, who have been heavily linked with a blockbuster swoop for Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland, need to sign a world-class centre-forward to kick on from their European success and challenge on the domestic front.

