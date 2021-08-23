Report: Chelsea Move for Jules Koundé Reliant on Kurt Zouma Departure

Kurt Zouma's potential move to West Ham is key to Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla star Jules Koundé this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old's impending switch to the Hammers has stalled with the London side struggling to meet his salary expectations.

After refusing to be involved in a player-plus-cash deal for Koundé, Zouma could still move to West Ham if the club can agree personal terms with the French defender, who would be happy to remain at Stamford Bridge for another campaign.

As reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Zouma's potential move to the London Stadium is key to Chelsea striking a deal for Koundé, who has agreed personal terms with the Blues over a contract till 2026.

Koundé is ready to join Chelsea before the end of the month if an agreement can be struck with Sevilla, but the France international will not force a move and will be respectful to his current employers.

Sevilla will not negotiate with Chelsea over a price for Koundé, with Julen Lopetegui's side are expected to demand the updated amount of the defender's buy-out clause, which is believed to be in the bracket of €80-90 million.

The Blues need to offload a few players before tabling an official bid for the 22-year-old, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge after two seasons in the Spanish top-flight.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The release clause in Koundé's contract has increased from £68 million to £77 million in recent weeks, though it has been stated that the increased figure will not prove to be a cause of concern for Chelsea, who are hopeful of agreeing a deal with the Spanish side.

It has been reported recently that the Blues are now in direct contact with the La Liga outfit, and that a new bid is 'coming soon' as Sevilla are highly unlikely to sanction a sale for Koundé in the final days of the transfer window.

It has further been mentioned that the coming days will prove to be decisive in determining whether a deal can be struck between the two clubs, as Sevilla are willing to keep hold of their young centre-half for another campaign if their asking-price isn't met this week.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube