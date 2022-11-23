Report: Chelsea Move For Romeo Lavia In January Is Unlikely

Chelsea have had interest in Romeo Lavia for some time, dating back to last summer when they attempted to sign the Belgian midfielder a month after he had joined Southampton from Manchester City.

The club maintain interest in Lavia, but a January move for the player seems like it will be too difficult for the club to achieve, and an attempt to sign the player is much more likely to happen next summer.

Lavia is a top target for Chelsea, as they look to strengthen the midfield.

Chelsea are unlikely to move for Romeo Lavia in January. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are unlikely to move for Romeo Lavia in January, and are more likely to make an approach for the player next summer.

Deals are always difficult to do in January, with clubs unwilling to sell for the most part. Southampton will be no exception in the window, as the club want to keep hold of the player they only signed in July.

Chelsea will also face the prospect of Manchester City having a buy-back clause in the player, so it is an incredibly difficult deal for the club to do. Chelsea had a bid worth £50million rejected in the summer.

A summer move is more likely for Romeo Lavia. IMAGO / Action Plus

Lavia's desire is currently unknown, but the fact Joe Shields who brought him to Southampton is now at Chelsea may be an important factor in the clubs race to signing the Belgian midfielder.

