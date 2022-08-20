Report: Chelsea Must 'Bid Big' For Wesley Fofana

Following the news that Wesley Fofana will not be involved in Leicester City's Premier League fixture this weekend, Chelsea know they must increase their bid substantially if they wish to come to an agreement.

By engaging in discussions with Leicester City, Chelsea knew from the start they were dealing with tough negotiators. Having held out in the past for their desired fees for players such as Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell, they are now doing the same for Wesley Fofana.

The Blues have been pursuing this deal for several weeks and the player himself is keen on moving to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have seen their first two bids be rejected and now reportedly are faced with the prospect of increasing their offer even more.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It was reported on Friday that the Frenchman will be absent from this weekend's fixture against Southampton at his request. According to Ben Jacobs, this is not a signal of an impending agreement, but rather the player himself not being in the right state of mind to play.

Jacobs stated that Chelsea are aware of the current situation: that they will have to 'bid big' to test Leicester's resolve. They are desperate to keep hold of him, though they would likely soften their stance should a bid of around £85 million come in.

