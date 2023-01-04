Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Must Pay The Release Clause For Enzo Fernandez

Report: Chelsea Must Pay The Release Clause For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea must now pay the €120million release clause for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in order to wrap the deal up. Benfica now want the payment all in one go rather than installments.

Chelsea have been told by Benfica they must pay the release clause of Enzo Fernandez or the player will not be sold to the club in January. Benfica want the payment all at once.

The Blue's have been trying to negotiate a deal higher than the release clause so they could pay the transfer fee in three installments, but Benfica are now not interested in that.

Benfica want the €120million release clause matched if there is to be any deal that sees Enzo Fernandez leave the club.

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have been told they must pay the release clause of Enzo Fernandez.

According to Pedro Sepulveda, Benfica want the €120million release clause matched for Enzo Fernandez. The Portuguese club do not want the €127million deal Chelsea are proposing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Benfica force Chelsea to pay the release clause the Blue's will have to pay the fee all in one go, as opposed to the three installments they are looking to pay the transfer in now.

Benfica now put Chelsea in an awkward place. If Chelsea leave the deal until the summer, Manchester United have been given reassurances that Enzo wants to join. 

It now means Chelsea will have to pay €120million up front, which they currently do not want to do, or miss out on Enzo Fernandez.

The next few hours will be key in the deal as negotiations continue. Chelsea will have to decide whether to pay up or move on.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: No Agreement Between Benfica And Chelsea For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan Lead Race For Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Is Close To Signing A New Chelsea Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Are Keen On Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Edging Close To Full Agreement For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Shakhtar Donetsk Will Discuss Mykhailo Mudryk Today

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Benoit Badiashile Has Passed His Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett