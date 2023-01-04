Report: Chelsea Must Pay The Release Clause For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have been told by Benfica they must pay the release clause of Enzo Fernandez or the player will not be sold to the club in January. Benfica want the payment all at once.

The Blue's have been trying to negotiate a deal higher than the release clause so they could pay the transfer fee in three installments, but Benfica are now not interested in that.

Benfica want the €120million release clause matched if there is to be any deal that sees Enzo Fernandez leave the club.

Chelsea have been told they must pay the release clause of Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / @guelbergoes

According to Pedro Sepulveda, Benfica want the €120million release clause matched for Enzo Fernandez. The Portuguese club do not want the €127million deal Chelsea are proposing.

If Benfica force Chelsea to pay the release clause the Blue's will have to pay the fee all in one go, as opposed to the three installments they are looking to pay the transfer in now.

Benfica now put Chelsea in an awkward place. If Chelsea leave the deal until the summer, Manchester United have been given reassurances that Enzo wants to join.

It now means Chelsea will have to pay €120million up front, which they currently do not want to do, or miss out on Enzo Fernandez.

The next few hours will be key in the deal as negotiations continue. Chelsea will have to decide whether to pay up or move on.

