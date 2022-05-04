Report: Chelsea Must Sell a Senior Midfielder to Sign Transfer Target

Chelsea must sell one of their senior midfielders if they are to sign one of their transfer targets in the summer, according to reports.

The Blues will be looking to operate in the transfer market at the end of the season in order for them to compete on multiples fronts once again.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with some big names in recent months, but may need to sell before they can buy.

According to Goal, Chelsea will need to sell one of their senior options in midfield if they are to sign another in the summer.

Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have been long-term targets for the Blues in recent months, and there is belief the west London side could make moves for either of them.

However a number of other clubs are showing interest in the aforementioned targets, and Chelsea will therefore need to see one of their midfielders depart if they are to be successful with either Rice or Tchouameni.

As well as this, Conor Gallagher is set to return to the club at the end of the current campaign after his successful loan spell at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Boss Tuchel has revealed though that he wants the futures of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante resolved in the summer, with both players' contracts expiring next year.

He said: "Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays. It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish.

"(If not) we have the same talks that we have had about Toni and Andreas. You just swap the names. We would talk about it through winter and then comes January, and then agents are talking to this club and the brother another.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

