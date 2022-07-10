Report: Chelsea Must Sign Replacement For Cesar Azpilicueta Before Being Open To Negotiations With Barcelona

Chelsea will need to be able to sign a replacement for Spanish international Cesar Azpilicueta before being open to more deal negotiations with Barcelona.

According to Matteo Moretto, once Chelsea has found their ideal replacement, the Blues will become more flexible with offers for the 32-year-old and will allow the price to drop over time.

The west London club is currently having a defensive crisis, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already leaving on free transfers and Spanish duo Marcos Alonso and Azpilicueta looking to depart the club. Chelsea cannot afford to lose another defender without a replacement.

One player on the radar of Thomas Tuchel is French wing-back Jonathan Clauss, the 29-year-old currently plays for Ligue 1 side Lens. Clauss had a break-out season last year, scoring four goals and nine assists.

Due to his decent form, French national team manager Didier Deschamps was impressed with the Frenchmen, which warranted Clauss getting called up to the national team for the first time in his career.

Clauss is currently only valued at £8-10 million on the current market and has expressed his desire to join Chelsea in the past. However, already at the age of 29, it could be a deciding factor on whether Chelsea will commit to the player's future.